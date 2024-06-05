Premier League side Everton are interested in signing Sheffield United defender Max Lowe, as reported by Football Insider.

The Toffees are planning for another campaign in the Premier League under manager Sean Dyche.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United were one of the unfortunate ones to lose their place in the Premier League, as they were unable to make a good go in the top flight, finishing bottom of the league, with them hardly winning any games of football.

Relegation to the Championship means there is likely to be a lot of changes at the club in the next few months.

Already, the club has announced their retained list, and on that was the confirmation that Lowe would be leaving the Yorkshire side when his contract expires at the end of the month.

It now appears that Lowe already has a surprise potential suitor as Dyche eyes a deal for the player, with Everton are still trying to manage their concerns over profit and sustainability rules.

Everton plotting Max Lowe move

Sheffield United revealed that the defender will be leaving the club at the end of this month, after four years at Bramall Lane.

Lowe joined the club in September 2020 from Derby County, and he has been part of squads that have won promotion from the Championship and played in the Premier League.

His time in the Premier League may not be over, as according to Football Insider, Everton are interested in a move to sign Lowe this summer.

The report states that the 27-year-old is set to become a free agent, which makes him an attractive option for the Premier League side.

However, Everton could face competition for his signature, as the report goes on to add that an unnamed Premier League team is prepared to rival the club’s interest.

While it was reported last month that Championship clubs are also interested in signing the left-back this summer.

Max Lowe’s 2023/24 campaign for Sheffield United

The season just finished was one to forget for Max Lowe for numerous reasons, as Sheffield United had a terrible campaign, finishing last in the league, and he only played a handful of games.

Lowe featured in just 10 games throughout the season, failing to appear in any other competitions but the league.

Max Lowe's career stats for Sheffield United Club Apps Goals Assists Sheffield United 53 1 9 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Out of those 10 games, the 27-year-old started just four matches, as he struggled to maintain his fitness and then struggled to be named in Paul Heckingbottom’s and Chris Wilder’s teams.

This campaign comes after Lowe played 26 times for the Blades in the previous season, helping the club achieve promotion.

The defender leaves Sheffield United having played just 53 games in all competitions in the four years he has been there.

Max Lowe should jump at the chance to join Everton if it's on the table

It may be a surprise for Sheffield United fans to see Max Lowe linked with a move to Everton.

This is because his spell at Bramall Lane didn’t exactly go as planned, as mentioned before. Therefore, when it was announced he was leaving the club, many may have expected the player to be joining another Championship team.

Now that may still happen, but for Lowe, joining a team like Everton is surely an opportunity he cannot turn down, as it gives him another chance at Premier League football.

The concern would be his game time because what are the chances he is going to play regularly? But if he can play 20–25 games a season, then it is a good move for him.