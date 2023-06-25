Leeds United have already seen a whole host of their players attract admirers elsewhere in the immediate aftermath of relegation from the Premier League.

It should come as no surprise given the profile and pedigree of some individuals at Elland Road, many of whom were acquired without the knowledge of what beckoned ahead.

And while Leeds as a collective performed miserably for large parts of the campaign, there are just a few that have emerged from last season with pride intact, having worked and performed as well as they could despite what was unfolding around them.

Now, following recent developments, Wilfried Gnonto is one of those said players that Leeds may struggle to keep at the club.

What is the latest transfer news regarding Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto?

As per Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton- who secured Premier League survival at Leeds' expense, are said to be striving to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, top-flight rivals Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Ham are all believed to be keeping tabs, too.

How much is Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto worth?

After registering some seriously impressive top-flight displays, Gnonto's value is said to be at £30M.

Leeds have the opportunity to play hardball and hold out for a sizable fee if he does wish to depart, as his current contract runs until 2027.

Any fee that they get for Gnonto will likely represent a huge profit upon the mere £3.8M they forked out to bring in the former-Inter Milan prodigy from Swiss side FC Zurich last summer.

Will Leeds United be able to keep Wilfried Gnonto amid Everton's interest?

Although the lure of Palace, Brighton and West Ham may be difficult to turn down given they all possess a healthy reputation for developing young talent, and the latter two can provide European football, Everton may not prove quite as tantalizing an option.

They only narrowly remained in the division last season and unless Sean Dyche conducts significant squad surgery over the summer, it is difficult to see them faring much better next time out, meaning that Gnonto could well fancy a move to a more sustainable club higher up the table.

His style of playing off teammates and driving into space with the ball at his feet does not really align with Dyche's direct tactical modus operandi either, so Everton may not be the best option for him.

Overall, his performances may have warranted remaining in the division, but Leeds should try and keep Gnonto nonetheless, and it would come as a bitter blow if Everton were able to land him over more attractive clubs.