Highlights Everton are eyeing Southampton's Che Adams for a potential transfer this summer, as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Toffees may target free agents due to financial pressures, making Adams an attractive option since his contract expires at the end of the season.

Adams' goal-scoring record makes him an intriguing prospect for Everton, who have struggled to find the net consistently this season.

Everton are reportedly watching Southampton striker Che Adams ahead of the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from iNews, who have outlined some of the Toffees' plans for once the market reopens.

Following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, a number of players would depart St Mary's ahead of the start of the campaign.

Adams though, has remained with the Saints for this season, despite reports last summer that Everton were confident of securing his services.

The Goodison Park club secured their Premier League safety for another season at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Brentford.

Now it seems that on the back of that, they could once again be in the hunt to sign Adams once the market opens at the end of the season.

Everton interested in Che Adams

According to this latest update, there are several clubs who are taking an interest in the Southampton striker ahead of the summer.

Despite the fact they are guaranteed to remain in the top-flight of English football, Everton are still under financial pressure as they wait for the proposed takeover of the club to be completed.

As a result, it is thought that they are largely targeting the signing of free agents over the course of the summer.

Adams is set to be out of contract at Southampton come the end of the season, meaning he does fit the mould that Everton are seemingly looking for.

So far this season, the 27-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Saints.

Che Adams club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Southampton 189 48 19 Birmingham City 123 38 13 Sheffield United 55 15 5 As of 30th April 2024

Southampton facing play-off battle for promotion

While they are no longer in the hunt for automatic promotion, Southampton could still win promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Russell Martin's side are guaranteed to finish fourth in the final standings of the regular season, and are set to face one of Norwich City, West Brom or Hull City in the play-off semi-finals.

Before that, they will end their regular season when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United - who are still chasing automatic promotion - on Saturday afternoon.

Adams an intriguing target for Everton

You can understand why someone such as Che Adams may be a signing that is worth targeting for Everton.

The Toffees have struggled for goals again this season, and are seemingly going to be working on limited finances in the summer window.

As a result, the signing of Adams does seem to be one that makes sense, given the position he plays and the fact that he is out of contract at the end of this season.

Indeed, the Scotland international has shown he can get goals at top-flight level, although he has never actually got into double figures in the Premier League.

It would therefore be interesting to see if he could get the goals Everton would need him to score in order to help them push up the table.

Regardless of that, given the goals he has scored this season, there can be no denying that losing an asset such as Adams on a free in the summer would be a considerable blow for Southampton.