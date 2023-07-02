Blackburn Rovers are a club that have already took advantage of the relaxed rules on overseas transfers this summer by strengthening Jon Dahl Tomasson's squad with new players, both from England and other countries.

Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson are all new options for the Dane to choose from, and they will come in for the likes of the departed Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack.

It's not just players leaving on free transfers that Rovers have to be worried about though as there is transfer interest in several of their currently contracted stars.

Captain Lewis Travis is wanted by Millwall and Luton Town and it remains to be seen as to whether he can be tempted away from Ewood Park, whilst teenage starlet Adam Wharton is being tracked by a whole host of Premier League clubs, including Everton.

However, it appears that the Toffees are surprisingly keen on his older brother - Rovers centre-back Scott - as well.

The 25-year-old is a target for Everton boss Sean Dyche, according to a report from Football Insider, and there are apparently plans in place to offer a player from Goodison Park as a makeweight in the deal.

Who have Everton offered in exchange for Scott Wharton?

The report claims that Everton are set to offer one of Ellis Simms or Neal Maupay in any potential deal to bring the older Wharton to the club.

Rovers have already been linked with Simms along with the likes of Ipswich Town and Sunderland as several Championship outfits weigh up a swoop for the 22-year-old, but Maupay is a new link.

The Frenchman hasn't played Championship football since his 28-goal season for Brentford in 2018-19 before moving onto the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.

He scored just once in 29 appearances for Everton last season though, meaning his time at the club could well and truly be up.

What is Scott Wharton's current situation at Blackburn Rovers?

Wharton is somewhat of a surprise target for Everton considering he wasn't a regular in the second half of the season under Blackburn boss Tomasson.

He featured in just 22 Championship matches out of a possible 46 and failed to get off the bench for nine more, with just four starts coming since the start of 2023 in the league as Tomasson favoured a partnership of Dom Hyam and Hayden Carter.

Wharton still has a long time to go on his Blackburn contract however, having signed a deal until the summer of 2027 when he last penned an extension, which only happened in March, which perhaps shows that there are still big plans for the defender despite his lack of game-time in 2023.