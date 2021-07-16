Everton plotting move for experienced Championship player

Everton are in talks to sign Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth, with a two-year contract offered to the keeper.

The Toffees are on the lookout for a stopper to compete with Jordan Pickford after Robin Olsen returned to AS Roma after spending last season on Merseyside.

And, according to TalkSPORT, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side have identified Begovic as someone who they want to bring in. The update states that Everton switched their attention to the Bosnian after Salvatore Sirigu joined Genoa.

Now, new boss Rafa Benitez will need to sign off on the deal as he decides if Begovic is the keeper he wants, but, providing he does, there doesn’t appear to be any obstacles preventing this from happening.

That’s because Bournemouth are said to be ‘desperate’ to get rid of the keeper as he is a high earner at the club.

New boss Scott Parker is expected to be backed in the market this summer, but he will also be aware that certain sales are required as the Cherries prepare for another year outside the Premier League.

The verdict

This seems as though it would be a good deal for all parties. Firstly, Begovic gets to link up with a top-flight club again and Everton are getting an experienced player that they can rely on if something was to happen to Pickford.

Then, Bournemouth will see a big salary removed from the wage bill and it could give Parker more freedom to make his own additions.

So, this is one that you could see happening and it’s one to monitor in the coming days.

