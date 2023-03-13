Everton plotting fresh summer swoop for Championship forward

Everton are planning to return for Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye this summer after failing with their January advances, according to Football Insider.

The Toffees were turned down by the Blades in their pursuit of a new striker, with an offer of £25 million plus add-ons rejected by the promotion-seeking Championship outfit.

However, the Senegal international’s situation could be much different come this summer as United’s battle to return to the Premier League faces being potentially stopped by Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and should he not pen a new deal, Paul Heckingbottom risks losing the maverick attacker for much less than what was rebuffed earlier on in the year, with the report claiming that the club could be forced into a sale worth between £10 million and £15 million.

It also comes as Everton’s position in the Premier League table has strengthened under Sean Dyche, whilst Sheffield United have so far failed to get a purchase of the club by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi over the line as he is yet to satisfy the EFL with proof of funds.

The Sun reported this past weekend that the Toffees had been keeping tabs on Ndiaye in recent weeks, with their divisional rivals West Ham United and Newcastle also watching on with interest.

The Verdict

Ndiaye has been electric this season even when he’s gone through a long scoring drought, with 20 goal contributions to his name.

It’s no surprise to see the Premier League clubs flocking to watch him before the summer transfer window, and should the Blades falter further in the promotion race then his future at Bramall Lane has to be called into question.

Whether it is with or without United, Ndiaye should be a top flight player next season, and not only will his contract situation be causing concern, but the lack of a takeover in the boardroom will be as well.

It would be a shock if United accepted £10-15 million for his services, but they may not have much of a choice come June or July.