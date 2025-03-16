Leeds United could face a battle to keep hold of football advisor Nicky Hammond and scout Gary Penrice, as Angus Kinnear looks for the duo to join him at Everton.

It has been confirmed that Kinnear, who is currently Leeds’ CEO, is going to join Everton at the end of the season as part of a new setup at the Toffees as they prepare for life under their new ownership as they move stadiums under David Moyes.

However, it seems he may not be the only person making the switch to Merseyside, as reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Hammond and Penrice could go as well.

Everton target Leeds United’s Nicky Hammond and Gary Penrice

The update states that Hammond and Penrice could be handed important roles on the transfer front at Everton, which is similar to the jobs they have with Leeds right now.

As well as stating that Kinnear had agreed to join, Everton also announced director of football Kevin Thelwell will be leaving when his deal expires this summer.

Major restructuring is taking place under the Friedkin Group, and it’s said that they want experienced figures involved in transfers to come in and hit the ground running.

Prior to his current job at Leeds, Hammond spent time with Celtic and Reading, whilst Penrice also has several clubs on his CV, which actually includes Everton, having joined them in 2013 from Wigan Athletic, so it would mark a return to familiar ground for the 60-year-old if he made the move.

Leeds United must ensure they are ready for a critical summer transfer window

This is far from ideal for Leeds, as losing Kinnear is already bad news for a club that will be preparing for a massive summer, whether they go up or remain in the Championship.

We have seen this season in the Premier League just how important recruitment is for newly-promoted clubs, so Leeds must be ready to act quickly to strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad if they seal a top-flight return.

Meanwhile, exits are inevitable if they fall short once again, so the club will need to balance the books to cope with another year outside the elite.

With that in mind, you don’t want to lose three experienced figures, but it looks as though that could happen.

That puts pressure on 49ers Enterprises, and they must be working in the background now to ensure this doesn’t become a major problem for the club in the summer.

They’ve had enough warning about Kinnear, and they would surely have known there was a possibility that he might look to take employees with him.

So, it will be interesting to see how things play out over the next few months, in what is a huge period both on and off the pitch for Leeds.