Everton player left out of U23s squad with Derby pursuing late move

Everton midfielder Beni Baningime has been left out of their U23s squad ahead of a possible loan move to Derby County, according to a report from The Athletic.

Clubs have until 11pm tonight to complete their transfer business and it seems the Rams aren’t done yet.

The Athletic has reported that the East Midlands club are keen on a loan move for Baningime and that the 22-year-old has been left out of the Everton U23s squad for their game against Derby U23s this evening ahead of a potential transfer.

A product of the Toffees academy, the midfielder was a teammate of Rooney during his time at Goodison Park and it seems he could now be set to join up with him at Pride Park.

Baningime made his debut for Everton back in 2017/18 but has struggled to break through into the first team, with his last Premier League appearance coming three years ago.

Derby have already landed Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on loan today.

The Verdict

This could be a good move for the Rams and gives them some added cover following George Evans’ exit.

The loan move is a chance for Baningime to prove himself at senior level and you’d imagine he’ll be hungry to showcase his quality.

The Rams have moved quickly ahead of the deadline and if they finish the window with both Mengi and Baningime, then Rooney will certainly have added some quality to his squad.

It’s been a difficult start to 2021 for the club given the issues with finances but it seems they’re ending the winter window with a flourish.