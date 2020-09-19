Everton player closes in on EFL transfer

Reading are close to securing a deal to take promising Everton Lewis Gibson defender on loan, with the Royals set to complete the deal early next week, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Gibson is highly regarded by Everton and the 20-year-old enjoyed a promising period on loan in League One with Fleetwood Town last season, where he made eleven league appearances for Joey Barton’s side.

Gibson was left out of the Toffees’ squad for their Carabao Cup win against Salford City in midweek with the Premier League ready to send him out on loan – and Reading appear to have beaten off competition from fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town to secure a temporary deal.

Reading are in need of adding to their defensive options as they look to build on their promising start to the campaign under new manager Veljko Paunović, and Gibson offers quality in possession that could him to improve the Royals’ ability to distribute the ball out from the back.

It is thought that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti rates the 20-year-old highly and that he was wanting him to gain a full season of first team experience, with any loan deal to Reading likely to contain a break clause in January that could see him move elsewhere if he does not get regular game time.

The verdict

This would be a very smart signing by Reading with Gibson clearly a player with plenty of potential and quality, and he could add lots of quality to the Royals back line which already looked solid enough during their win at Derby County on the opening day of the campaign.

The fact that Everton could be convinced to send Gibson to Reading rather than elsewhere shows that the Royals are looking in good shape from outside the club, and although Paunović’s appointment was met with scepticism it shows he is able to attract talented players to the club.

It will be a low risk addition as well given it is only a loan move and were he to not perform as expected or not fit into the side, then he could return to Everton in January and make another loan move elsewhere. So it looks a good move for all parties.