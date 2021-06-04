Everton player announcement delivered as Middlesbrough interest in deal lingers

Middlesbrough have an opening to push on with their interest in signing Yannick Bolasie now, with the winger’s Everton exit now confirmed.

Everton have moved to announce their retained list, where they confirm that Bolasie joins Mo Besic, Theo Walcott and Josh King in moving on.

Bolasie hasn’t featured for Everton since May 2018, instead having loans with Aston Villa, Anderlecht, Sporting and, most recently, Middlesbrough.

The 32-year-old made 15 appearances under Neil Warnock last season, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Warnock left the door open to Bolasie returning back in April, insisting that he hoped the winger would return to the Riverside Stadium rather than moving abroad after his release from Everton.

He told Teesside Live: “It’ll depend on what offers Yannick gets, I suppose. I’ve spoken to him about the situation.

“I don’t think he’ll get a Premier League club if I’m honest, so it’ll probably come down to whether he wants to play in the Championship or whether he’d rather go abroad because I think that’s where the money is. He’s got enough money anyway, hasn’t he?”

Boro finished 10th and 13 points outside the play-off places last season under Warnock, but the Teessiders have retained the service of the veteran boss heading into 2021/22 and a bullish retained list of their own has shaped plans for next season.

Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson, Jordan Archer and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are all moving on.

The Verdict

Bolasie was always going to be moving on from Everton this summer and Middlesbrough can now hit the gas with their pursuit of his signature.

Warnock wants him to return and will likely have been in the winger’s ear for some time regarding a permanent move to the Riverside Stadium.

There remains the doubts that lingered in April in that Bolasie might take up a more lucrative deal elsewhere, but now is the time for Middlesbrough to deliver their pitch.

Thoughts? Let us know!