Everton boss Sean Dyche is going to wait until pre-season to decide on Tom Cannon’s future, according to Football Insider.

The striker has just enjoyed his first taste of first-team football away from Everton by spending the second half of this season on loan at Preston North End.

How did Tom Cannon perform at Preston?

The 20-year-old joined the Lilywhites in the January transfer window, and in his six months at the club, he appeared 20 times in the league and managed to grab eight goals.

Cannon became a fan favourite at the Lancashire club and formed a good partnership with fellow loan strikers Troy Parrot and Liam Delap.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has been impressed by the player's performance while at the club and didn’t hide the fact he would like the striker to return to the club next season.

Lowe told Lancs Live back in April: “But, with Tom, he is just relishing it and every opportunity he gets with us, he absolutely loves it and adores it. But ultimately, he is not our player.

"Yeah, we'd love to potentially take Tom back again next season, but there will probably now be another 20 Championship clubs who'll want to do the same thing. And I don't think there is much loyalty in football, like we've seen, is there? All we can do is do our best with him, and if there's an opportunity for him to come back then we'll definitely be open to it. Other than that, we'll still be looking at the market for a type of striker we feel can score goals."

Of course, his performances haven’t gone unnoticed with his parent club keeping a close eye on his development while at Preston.

Could Tom Cannon return to Preston?

It seems Lowe and Preston would love for Cannon to return to Deepdale again this summer, but it is unclear if that will happen.

Cannon’s preference is to focus on impressing Dyche and trying to prove to him that he should have a place in the first team squad at Goodison Park.

The report from Football Insider claims that no decision will be made on his future until the club reports back to pre-season, as the Toffees have decided against bringing their loan players back to the club to train as the Premier League is still not finished.

The 20-year-old will have a break now and will seemingly be returning to Everton in the summer, with question marks over what is next for him and his career.

The Toffees are still battling against relegation, and until that is resolved, and they know what division they are in next season, it seems they are not going to rush any decisions regarding their players and returning loan players.