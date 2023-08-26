Highlights Che Adams has attracted interest from multiple Premier League teams.

Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and AFC Bournemouth have been linked with Adams, with Crystal Palace also showing interest.

Adams has made an excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign.

At least one other Premier League team remain in the race with Everton for Southampton striker Che Adams, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Scotland international has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks - and this isn't a major surprise considering how well he has started the season.

Scoring three goals in his opening three league games of the 2023/24 campaign, that is an impressive total considering he has come off the bench a couple of times, scoring a late winner at Sheffield Wednesday and helping the Saints to secure a point against Norwich City in an entertaining 4-4 draw.

When he signed for the club back in 2019, he put pen to paper on a five-year deal, meaning he has less than 12 months left on his existing deal at St Mary's.

That could increase the Toffees' confidence in their quest to get a deal over the line - but they have had trouble getting deals over the line for both him and fellow EFL star Wilfried Gnonto with Sean Dyche's side not having a bottomless pit of money to spend.

Which clubs have been linked with Che Adams?

The Toffees are one side that are clearly interested in the player - but he has also been linked with other teams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth were also in the mix for his signature with both potentially having the funds to secure his signature, although the Cherries have spent quite a bit since that interest was reported.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson was also keen to sign him - but the Eagles were reportedly looking at other options before weighing up whether to make a move for the 27-year-old or not.

What is the latest on Che Adams' situation?

The Liverpool Echo has been told that this move could still happen but it's potentially unlikely at this point, which could give other teams a chance to get a deal over the line.

With at least one other top-tier team in the mix for his signature, the 27-year-old could still move on from St Mary's before the deadline.

However, it has also been reported that the player could potentially put pen to paper on a new deal after the window closes if he doesn't sign for a new club, which would be a major boost for Russell Martin's side.

They have already lost a number of key assets this summer, so retaining someone like Adams would be a real bonus for them.

Should Southampton retain Che Adams?

Considering the number of key players they have lost, they should definitely be looking to go the extra mile to retain Adams.

They should be keeping both Adams and Nathan Tella at St Mary's beyond the deadline - but it looks as though the latter will make the switch to Germany to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Tella's likely departure makes it crucial that they keep the Scotsman because he has made an excellent start to this season and his potential replacement would need time to adapt to life at St Mary's.

Even though there's a risk he could leave for free next summer, they have to take that risk and keep him because he could be vital to their success and it's not as if they're short of money.

They have sold enough players to keep hold of him.