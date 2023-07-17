Blackburn could be forced to sell Adam Wharton this summer as the owners reduce the investment they put into the club.

Blackburn's owners to cut costs

It has been claimed by the Mirror that the Indian government has told the Venky’s to ‘slash overseas investment’, which means that the budget at Ewood Park will be reduced by 20%.

Jon Dahl Tomasson was already working under restrictions this summer, but the new development is believed to have put his future at Blackburn in doubt.

Losing the Dane would be a massive blow for the Championship side considering the work he has done over the past 12 months, and there was more bad news in the update.

That’s because it’s said that ‘player sales are also expected’, with midfielder Wharton named as one player who would seem likely to move on.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign under Tomasson, and his performances have caught the eye of many clubs in the country.

Everton, Leeds, Newcastle & West Ham keep tabs on Adam Wharton

Football League World sources revealed back in May that Leeds had joined the race for Wharton, who was also on the radar of Newcastle and West Ham. Plus, it’s known that Everton are admirers of the teenager.

Therefore, this twist will give those clubs a real belief that Wharton can be prised away from the Lancashire side this summer.

How much would Blackburn want for Adam Wharton?

Unsurprisingly, Blackburn had put a hefty price tag on their talented youngster, with reports indicating they wanted £15m for Wharton.

That may seem excessive to some, considering Wharton hasn’t played a full season at this level yet, but he has shown he has real quality, so the demands were seen as a way of keeping clubs away from their star man.

With Wharton also tied down on a contract until the summer of 2027, there was no need to cash in for a low price, so Blackburn were not under big pressure.

But, talk of financial difficulties will no doubt mean potential buyers think they can get Wharton at a lower price. So, it will be interesting to see if Blackburn’s stance softens in the coming weeks, or if they hold firm on trying to get £15m for the academy graduate.

Blackburn summer transfer plans

Obviously, this has changed Blackburn’s plans this summer dramatically. The report confirms that deals for a centre-back and a Premier League player on loan have been cancelled due to the situation, so the clubs are already missing out on targets.

Of course, the main priority is sorting the future of Tomasson, and the owners will surely be doing all they can to convince the ex-Malmo chief to stay on.

Whatever the outcome though, new plans then need to be put in place, because it’s quite clear that new signings need to be brought in to help the squad ahead of the Championship season, which is fast approaching.

Blackburn start their season at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, August 5.