Everton, Newcastle in race for EFL attacker

Everton and Newcastle are among the clubs battling it out to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King this summer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The striker is a proven Premier League goal-scorer and was always bound to be one man to get several clubs linked with him this summer.

So that is proving, too, with the report revealing the likes of Everton, Newcastle and a number of Premier League clubs, as well as foreign sides like Italian giants AC Milan, are all interested in sealing a deal for him in the coming weeks.

Bournemouth, of course, would like to keep him but whether they are able to or not is hard to say given his quality and the number of clubs keen.

The Verdict

Both Newcastle and Everton are in need of added firepower next season with the Magpies seeing Joelinton struggling for goals and the Toffees wanting support for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the striker stakes.

King would surely be a fine arrival for either side this summer transfer window but the question is, who is going to get him?

With so many clubs reportedly keen, the Cherries could look to ignite a bidding war and where that leaves interested parties