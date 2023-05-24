Coventry City are currently preparing for the Championship play-off final on Saturday and subsequently possess an unbelievable opportunity to be plying their trade in the Premier League next season.

Luton Town stand in the way of the Sky Blues and will be eager to complete a nine-year journey from non-league to the Premier League, with both clubs having fantastic stories.

Should the Hatters emerge victorious, it almost feels a dead cert that the Midlands club will have to wave goodbye to star striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has enjoyed a fantastic campaign leading the line.

The Swedish striker has emerged on the radars of many top-flight clubs already, and there will also be a chance for the forward to be pinched if the Sky Blues are successful at Wembley.

Who is interested in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres?

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Brentford are currently showing "the most conviction" in their pursuit of the exciting forward who is valued around £25 million at this point.

The Bees view Gyokeres as an ideal option to fill an Ivan Toney-shaped void as the London club prepare for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign without their talisman.

Everton, Leeds United, and Wolves remain linked with the impressive forward who will be eager to deliver on the big stage at Wembley, which could perhaps raise his stock even more.

Why should Everton look to regain control of this Viktor Gyokeres pursuit?

Gyokeres is undoubtedly of Premier League ability and at 24 years of age, there is scope for the big Swede to continue on this upward trajectory and reach even higher heights, both domestically and on the international stage.

Not only has he proven to be a consistent scorer of goals, Gyokeres also possesses fantastic dribbling ability and vision, whilst he has the knack of producing magic moments in games when he's been kept quiet.

Physically, he is quite an imposing figure too, possessing the strength and athleticism to cause havoc for defenders, while his link-up play is also excellent.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled to keep fit for the Toffees this season and Everton do need to address their forward options this summer, with Gyokeres possessing similar attributes to the Merseyside club's talisman.

His physicality, energy, and goalscoring habits make him someone that could thrive under Sean Dyche, although all of this is based on the assumption that the Toffees remain a Premier League club.

It appears they've slipped behind the Bees in the pursuit of the Coventry striker, which is something they should try and put right.