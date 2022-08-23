Everton need to consider this in Blackburn transfer chase: Opinion

A growing number of Premier League sides are taking a closer look at Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz as the end of the window closes in.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and if reports are to be believed, he is unlikely to pen a new deal at Ewood Park and will instead look to leave the Championship club as a free agent assuming he’s not sold this summer or in January.

Everton are the latest club to be linked with Brereton Diaz. According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Toffees have enquired about the Rovers striker as they look to solve their current attacking issues.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Frank Lampard was forced to turn to Salomon Rondon against Nottingham Forest, who didn’t look in great shape and had few chances but certainly gave his team more structure.

It’s clear to see why Everton are keen to sign a new forward but if they’re searching for someone to serve as cover and competition for Calvert-Lewin – as the focal point on the side – then perhaps Brereton Diaz is not the right option right now.

He’s been in fantastic form in the early weeks of the season, which is important given his struggles in front of goal in the latter part of 2021/22, but the fact of the matter is that for Rovers his best performances have come off the left flank with Sam Gallagher usually the focal point through the middle.

That’s the position in which previously Tony Mowbray and now Jon Dahl Tomasson have got the most out of him so to expect him to recreate that sort of form in the Premier League as a central striker is a risk.

It’s not to say that he can’t cut it as a central forward in the top flight or for Everton at some point but more that he is not the ready-made cover for Calvert-Lewin that some may hope he is.

They’re said to be keen to use the money from the potential sale of Anthony Gordon to Chelsea to buy the Chile international and given his contract situation, moving for the 23-year-old now could still make sense but it’s important they consider that he has played his best football when used in a fairly specific role.

Signing him as a central striker would be a risk.