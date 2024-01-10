Highlights Everton are monitoring young West Brom star Tom Fellows for a potential summer signing.

Everton are monitoring young West Brom star Tom Fellows this January transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees are keeping tabs on the player’s situation ahead of the summer market.

Fellows is currently set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, meaning he could be available as a free agent in 2024.

The 20-year-old bagged his first goal for the Midlands club last weekend in the team’s 4-1 win over Aldershot Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

He has made 14 appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side in the Championship so far this season, including one start.

West Brom transfer latest

Everton’s prospective new owners, 777 Partners, view Fellows as a potential summer signing.

The youngster has attracted the attention of the Premier League side, as they view him as someone they can sign as a free agent and then loan out for next season.

Fellows is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Baggies, having previously gone out on loan to the likes of Crawley Town.

The midfielder appeared 38 times in League Two for the Red Devils during the 2022-23 term, contributing two assists as the team finished 22nd in the table.

Since returning to the Hawthorns last summer, he has asserted himself as a useful squad player in Corberan’s team.

Fellows made his debut in the EFL Cup in a 2-1 loss to Stoke City back in August, before making a first appearance in the league in a 3-1 loss away to Birmingham City in October.

The youngster’s first start came earlier this month in a 1-0 loss to Swansea City on 1 January.

However, with no contract agreement yet reached he could walk away from the club for nothing at the end of the campaign.

With interest from Everton, that may prove the more enticing offer.

West Brom league position

West Brom are fighting for promotion to the Premier League, with the Baggies sitting fifth in the Championship table.

Despite financial issues behind the scenes, Albion have remained competitive on the pitch.

Corberan has earned a lot of praise for his role in the team’s promotion push this year.

The gap to seventh place Hull City is currently three points after 26 games, so it is far from certain that West Brom will finish in a play-off place.

Next up for Corberan’s side is a clash at home against Blackburn Rovers on 13 January.

Pressure on West Brom to make contract decision

Fellows has made his breakthrough at West Brom and has earned his place as a part of Corberan’s first team plans.

But the opportunity to move to Everton and step up to the Premier League is going to be enticing.

Even if they intend to loan him out, this still gets him in the door at a top flight club and gives him the chance to prove he can perform at that level.

West Brom need to decide quickly how much they want to keep Fellows, as it’s clear the offers will start mounting if no new contract is agreed soon.