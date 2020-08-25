Everton midfielder’s proposed move to EFL club falls through

Beni Baningime’s proposed loan move from Everton to Blackpool is off according to the Liverpool Echo.

It had previously been revealed that both clubs were close to agreement over a potential deal, but the deal has now fallen through, with it remaining unclear as to why the agreement has been cancelled.

Baningime is entering the final two years of his contract with Everton, but is highly unlikely to feature for the first-team anytime soon.

The midfielder had a brief spell on loan with Wigan Athletic during the 2018/19 season, but has struggled with various injury problems early into his career.

Blackpool will be hoping they can make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of the new league campaign under the management of Neil Critchley.

They finished 13th in League One last season, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finish the 2019/20 season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

The Tangerines kick off their new season against Plymouth Argyle, who will provide them with a tough test, after winning promotion from League One last term.

It remains to be seen as to whether any potential agreement for Baningime can be reached between Blackpool and Everton in the near future.

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Blackpool quiz?

1 of 15 George Farm's apps compared to Hugh Kelly's Higher Lower

The Verdict:

This is an interesting update.

I thought that Everton would have been keen to loan out Baningime this season, and you would have imagined that a move to Blackpool would have been the ideal scenario for all parties involved.

But for one reason or another, the deal is off and that will be hugely frustrating for Blackpool, as I thought he would have been an excellent signing for the Tangerines.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Blackpool go back in for Baningime before the transfer window closes.