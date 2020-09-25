Everton midfielder linked with Championship switch

Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran is set to join Championship side Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan deal according to the Liverpool Echo.

The midfielder is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Toffees, and this will be his first loan spell away from Goodison Park.

He first signed for the club back in 2017, but is yet to make an appearance for the Everton first-team, although the club are clearly keen to see how Adeniran copes out on loan this term.

But the youngster has been a regular for the Everton academy teams, and played a key role in their Premier League 2 title-winning campaign in the 2018/19 season.

He’ll be hoping that he can make a positive impact with Wycombe Wanderers this season, in what is their first season in the Championship.

The Chairboys won promotion last season from League One, and will know that they’re going to be up against it in the second-tier this term.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and Adeniran will be eager to make a name for himself at the earliest of opportunities.

Wycombe are next in action this weekend, when they take on Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Chairboys on Saturday.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart signing by the Chairboys.

Wycombe need depth in their midfield options, and Adeniran will provide them with that in the 2020/21 season whilst they’re in the Championship.

He’ll be eager to put in some strong performances as well, as he’s entering the final year of his contract with Everton. If he doesn’t impress here, then you have to fear that he could be heading for a permanent exit from Goodison Park in the summer of 2021.

It’s crucial that he makes a good impression out on loan with Gareth Ainsworth’s side.