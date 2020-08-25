Everton met by lofty valuation as discussions with EFL side rumble on

Watford are standing firm with their valuation of Abdoulaye Doucoure, with it looking like it’ll take a £35m bid to get the midfielder to Everton.

The Hornets dropped out of the Premier League last season after a five-year spell, with the club now preparing for life back in the Championship in 2020/21.

Naturally, following relegation, there’s set to be sales at Vicarage Road, with Doucoure attracting firm interest from Watford’s former Premier League rivals.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (25/08, 13:44), there’s still talks ongoing between Watford and Everton over the service of the midfielder, but their valuations of Doucoure are well apart at this stage.

It’s claimed that Watford are looking for £35m for the service of the 27-year-old this summer.

The midfielder has been on the books at Watford for four seasons now, having made 129 appearances for the Hornets in the Premier League.

37 of those came last season, with Doucoure missing only one fixture, which was due to suspension after his fifth booking of the season.

The midfielder scored four goals and registered two assists last season in the top-flight.

The Verdict

Watford can’t afford to be bullied by clubs like Everton this summer and they are right to stick to their guns with regards to Doucoure.

Obviously £35m is steep and they might not get that fee, but the Championship side are right to demand top money for their player.

This saga might rumble on for a period of time and it’s certainly not the last we have heard of it.

