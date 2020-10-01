Everton met by firm stance as they step up multi-million pound pursuit of EFL ace

Norwich City have rejected an Everton bid worth up to £26m for centre-back Ben Godfrey.

Godfrey impressed with the Canaries last season in the Premier League and, either side of that top-flight spell, he has thrived in the Championship.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (01/10, 13:39), Norwich have rejected a bid of £20m plus £6m in add-ons for the centre-back, with Everton failing to meet their demands for the England youth international.

Quiz: Have Norwich City ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Norwich ever loaned out Max Aarons? Yes No

Daniel Farke has kept Godfrey in the mix to play at the start of the Championship season, with his other in-demand stars sitting out.

That’s not put Everton off pursuing a deal for the 22-year-old, as they look to add to a squad that’s started the Premier League season with a trio of wins.

Godfrey featured in 30 of Norwich’s 38 Premier League games last season, with the young defender impressing, despite Farke’s side slipping out of the top-flight with a whimper.

He’s featured in all three games in the Championship so far in 2020/21, helping Norwich to four points from a possible nine upon their second-tier return.

The Verdict

It appears that Norwich are in no mood to accept anything below their valuation of Godfrey.

He’s an exceptional defender and, in my eyes, it’s going to be £25m+ up-front to get the Canaries considering a sale.

With him in the heart of their defence, there’s a chance of them getting straight back to the Premier League this season.

However, this might not be the last we’ve heard of this saga.

Thoughts? Let us know!