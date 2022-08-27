Everton man issues Cardiff City verdict after sealing loan move

Everton left-back Niels Nkounkou says he is looking forward to getting started after joining Championship side Cardiff City on loan.

Nkounkou joined Everton from Marseille back in the summer of 2020, but has since found game time somewhat hard to come by at Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old has so far made just seven appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, and spent much of last season on loan in Blegium with Standard Liege, where he featured 25 times in total.

Now the left-back has completed another temporary move away from Merseyside, with it confirmed that he has now joined Cardiff on a loan deal until the end of the season.

It also seems as though the prospect of playing in the Championship for the Bluebirds is one that the French youth international is certainly relishing.

Giving his reaction to his move to Cardiff on the club’s official website, Nkounkou said: “It feels good; I’m very happy to come here, and ready to start. I am a left-back, I’m a good defender, and I like to play forward.

“I’ve played one game in the Premier League, and I’m ready to play in the Championship now. I’m excited, and ready for the season.

“The stadium is good, the team is good and the fans are good! I am looking forward to playing.”

Having completed that move, Nkounkou becomes the sixteenth signing of what has been a remarkably busy summer transfer window in the Welsh capital.

The Verdict

This does look like being a rather important signing for Cardiff to have got done before the close of the window.

With another summer signing, Jamilu Collins, set to miss the rest of the season due to injury, Cardiff did badly need to bring in another left-back this summer.

In Nkounkou they have got, with the services of a player who does seem to possess a good deal of potential, and have a point to prove to his parent club.

That could well bring the best out of him in a Cardiff shirt, and therefore make the 21-year-old a useful asset to Steve Morison’s side.