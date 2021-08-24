Everton make transfer move as they look to beat Leeds United to EFL signing

Everton have had a £5m offer for Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison rejected by the Championship club.

The 18-year-old attacker is highly-rated by the Blades and was given a chance in the first-team last season, and he impressed by scoring the winner against the Toffees at Goodison Park.

Despite that, Slavisa Jokanovic had been open to loaning the youngster out this summer, with a host of League One clubs linked with a swoop for the teenager.

However, it now appears a permanent switch could happen, as TEAMtalk revealed that Everton have had an offer worth an initial £5m turned down.

Interestingly though, the update states that Sheffield United would consider cashing in on the youngster in order to give Jokanovic more funds to strengthen the squad after a tough start to the season.

Everton won’t have a clear run at the player either, as the report claims that Leeds United, Aston Villa and Brentford are all keeping tabs on Jebbison as they consider a potential move as well.

Jebbison signed a contract with the Blades earlier this year.

The verdict

It’s very surprising to read that Sheffield United are even entertaining permanent offers for Jebbison as they should be building the future around talented youngsters like him.

A loan this season would make sense, although you could argue that Jebbison deserves a chance now, but a permanent sale doesn’t and it’s concerning.

In today’s market, £5m is nowhere near enough for someone with that potential so the fans will understandably be annoyed if this happens. Having sold Aaron Ramsdale they shouldn’t be in a position where they need to sell, so key figures could have questions to answer if this happens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.