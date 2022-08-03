Everton make Nathan Broadhead decision amid Sunderland transfer links

Everton have offered a contract extension to forward Nathan Broadhead, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year old spent the previous season on loan with Sunderland as the Black Cats earned promotion to the Championship.

In August of 2021 he also signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Goodison Park until 2023.

But with Sunderland being linked with a return move for the striker this summer, Everton are hopeful of tying the player to a longer-term deal in order to secure a loan move.

The Toffees are not interested in coming to an agreement over a permanent transfer this window, but are open to another temporary deal.

Frank Lampard’s side have already signed off on a loan deal with Sunderland for Ellis Simms.

Alex Neil has already brought loan signings from last season such as Leon Dajaku and Jack Clarke back to the squad on a permanent basis this summer.

Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Aji Alese have also been signed to the team.

Sunderland got their season underway on Sunday with a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City.

Up next for the team is a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

The Verdict

Broadhead performed well for Sunderland when called upon last season so bringing him back to the Stadium of Light makes a lot of sense.

The team also needs to add some strength in depth up front with Ross Stewart and Simms the side’s only options.

Having him come back to the club will also bring a level of continuity that should help him ease straight back into things quickly despite missing pre-season.

Sunderland needed to invest in order to prepare for the Championship and have now done so, giving the team a good chance of being competitive for the campaign ahead.