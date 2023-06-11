Everton are interested in a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles, according to The Sun.

Robles joined the Whites from Real Betis in August and spent much of the season as back-up to Ilian Meslier, but he was promoted to first choice following Sam Allardyce's appointment last month after Meslier's high-profile errors.

The 32-year-old started the final four games of the season under Allardyce, but he was unable to prevent his side's relegation from the Premier League.

Robles, who is out of contract at Elland Road this summer, has previously spent time with the Toffees, making 65 appearances for the club between 2013 and 2018 after his move from Wigan Athletic.

What is the latest on Everton's interest in Joel Robles?

There could be significant changes in the goalkeeping department at Goodison Park this summer, with Manchester United reportedly set to make a move for Jordan Pickford, who could be allowed to depart for £30 million.

The Red Devils were previously lining up Meslier as David de Gea's long-term replacement, but Pickford is now "top of their list" and the Toffees may cash in on the England number one due to their well-documented financial problems.

Current second choice Asmir Begovic will leave Everton this summer after rejecting a new contract, while they have offered a new deal to Andy Lonergan.

But Robles has now emerged on Sean Dyche's transfer radar, with the prospect of signing him on a free transfer attractive to the Toffees, while he "would not be expensive in terms of wages".

However, Dyche is also thought to be keen on a reunion with United goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who he worked with for six years at Burnley.

Would Joel Robles be a good signing for Everton?

Robles would be a solid addition for the Toffees.

He is a vastly experienced goalkeeper who has spent much of his career in the Premier League and he would be a safe pair of hands for Dyche's side next season.

There would be question marks over whether he is good enough to replace Pickford should he depart this summer, although it is unlikely that he would be first choice at Goodison Park.

Robles' future at Elland Road is uncertain as the Whites are currently without a manager, and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered an extension.

After Meslier's unconvincing displays this season, it is possible that whoever takes charge in West Yorkshire attempts to keep Robles, but the opportunity to stay in the top flight could be tough for the Spaniard to turn down.