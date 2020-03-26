Everton line up summer swoop for Championship talent

Premier League outfit Everton have reportedly set their sights on signing Wigan Athletic’s starlet Joe Gelhardt before May, in an attempt to sign him before his 18th birthday.

The Latics currently have a gem in their hands with Joe Gelhardt starring in the clubs’ youth system and breaking into the first team in recent months.

Gelhardt will turn 18 in May but has already become a part of Paul Cook’s plans at the DW Stadium after a string of impressive performances in attack, including a first senior goal away to Hull City at the start of the campaign.

Everton are amongst a clutch of other Premier League outfits including their neighbours, Liverpool, are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential swoop in the coming months, according to Football Insider.

The Latics are in a pretty large predicament as they are unable to tie him down to a long-term deal until he turns 18 on the 4th May, giving Premier League big-hitters a chance to snatch him from their clutches for a cut price, even though he signed a new deal earlier on in the campaign.

The forward has been largely used in the youth systems but Marcel Brand’s scouting network over at Goodison Park have nothing but good things to report on the starlet.

Can you get 25/25 in this Wigan Athletic challenge?

1 of 25 Wigan Athletic beat which team 3-2 on the opening day of the season? Reading Charlton Athletic Cardiff City Luton Town

The verdict

There should be no surprise at the DW that Gelhardt is attracting Premier League interest after his impressive displays in recent weeks.

Gelhardt would probably present a relatively cheap option if the Toffees can swoop for him before his 18th birthday.

Wigan will be praying that they can keep hold of him for at least another season to really utilise his talent in the Championship.

Along with this, the Latics might be in for a much healthier sale if they bide their time with it and see him mature, as they could be set for a bigger fee if he continues to develop.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Wigan discussion going on in the Vital Wigan Forum! Click here to get involved!