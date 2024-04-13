Highlights Leon Osman played a vital role in Derby County's survival in the second tier in 2003.

Derby County attempted to sign Osman permanently for £400,000, but Everton rejected the offer as he had massively impressed in the final few games of the season.

Osman was essential in securing Champions League qualification for Everton just 12 months after his loan spell ended at Derby.

Leon Osman is a player that is remembered fondly by Everton fans when reminiscing on the Toffees' successful years under David Moyes' guidance towards the late 2000s but it was his loan spell at Derby County that kickstarted his career, having played a vital part in the Rams' survival in the second tier back in 2004.

Osman, who was born in Wigan, joined Everton in 1997 as a 16-year-old but a slow start to his career saw him head out on loan to Carlisle United and Derby, before finally breaking into the Toffees side in 2004-05.

A successful career at Goodison Park followed his breakthrough under Moyes, making an overall 433 appearances for the Toffees, registering 57 goals and even making the England squad towards the end of his career with two caps spread across 2012 and 2013.

But that could have been vastly different had Derby stumped up more money to take him to Pride Park on a permanent basis after Osman played a vital role in their survival from the second tier back in 2003-04.

Leon Osman was crucial to Derby County's First Division survival

The Everton loanee joined the Rams having made just seven appearances for Everton alongside an unremarkable loan spell at fourth-tier outfit Carlisle the season before, and there was likely a huge question mark over the influence he would have had at the club, who were firmly embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Making his debut in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, Osman didn't miss a minute at Pride Park after his first start and with a late equaliser at home to Cardiff in his third appearance, he quickly became a fan favourite.

Leon Osman - Derby County goals Minute Score at time of goal Result Points gained Cardiff City - February 6, 2004 90 2-2 2-2 1 Crystal Palace - February 20, 2004 76 2-1 2-1 2 Bradford City - April 11, 2004 36 1-0 3-2 2

Another late goal in his next home clash - this time against Crystal Palace - helped Osman quickly become a first-team regular in the East Midlands, having won the club three points in just five games - and from there, the Rams mounted a strong survival campaign

And it was yet another goal, this time the opener against Bradford City on home soil, that saw the Rams win 3-2 against the Yorkshire club and sent them to within just one point of Gillingham and Burnley with five games to go.

While Osman was then recalled, he had played his part as Derby stayed up by a singular point, sending Walsall down to the third tier.

Derby County missed out on signing Leon Osman on a permanent basis

A report by the Burton Mail back in 2004 - shortly after his loan spell had ended and he'd returned to Everton - claimed that the Rams had bid £400,000 to sign Osman on a permanent basis.

This was rejected by the Toffees due to his appearances in the final stages of the season at Goodison Park – a wise move from the Merseyside outfit given his eventual contributions at Goodison Park.

Then-Derby manager Craig Burley was rivalled by local rivals Nottingham Forest after they had enquired for Osman, though the Scot was adamant that he wouldn’t be able to land the Toffees star due to him being Everton’s best player towards the end of the campaign.

Burley said: "Leon did terrifically well when he was here on loan and I have kept in contact with David Moyes, who I know well. David told me that in their last few games, Leon was Everton's best player, and he made it clear he was not going to sell the boy."

Instead, Derby went for Denmark international Morten Bisgaard; who after 101 appearances and 10 goals departed in 2007.

Osman will be fondly remembered at Pride Park for his impact that season, even if their six-figure bid wasn't enough to sign him permanently.