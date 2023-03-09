Everton, Leeds United and Crystal Palace plotting move for Middlesbrough player

Championship top scorer Chuba Akpom is on the radar of Everton, Leeds United and Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old’s chances of joining one of the current Premier League trio will increase if Middlesbrough do not win promotion according to talkSPORT.

Akpom has come from nowhere to lead the scoring charts in the second tier this term after it looked for all the world that he would leave Teesside before the season began.

Recruitment did not go to plan for Boro under Chris Wilder ahead of the campaign, and the new Watford manager had little choice but to throw Akpom in as the side’s attacking focal point.

The decision turned out to be a resounding success and a Premier League return for Akpom now looks more than likely.

It is unlikely that both Everton and Leeds are top-flight clubs next season and with that in mind, ahead of Akpom’s contract expiring in the summer, Palace could have the upper hand.

The Eagles are not safe themselves just yet but are in a great position to retain their top-flight status under Patrick Vieira.

A return to the capital could be Akpom’s preferred option and with Vieira at the helm, a legend at the club that Akpom came through, Palace can feel confident about their chances.

The Verdict

Given his performances of the last few months, Akpom would quickly become first choice number nine at Selhurst Park but it is important to note that he has mainly been thriving as a number ten under Michael Carrick.

Palace have not had a prolific forward for a long while, but it is hard to write Boro off winning promotion this term with the form they are in right now.

Boro look streets ahead of the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Norwich City, who are currently occupying fourth, fifth and sixth, and therefore this could possibly be a more appropriate conversation after the season has concluded in the North East.