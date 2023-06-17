Everton striker Ellis Simms, Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood, and Nottingham Forest attacker Alex Mighten are among those that have celebrated Dennis Cirkin's new contract at Sunderland.

The club announced this morning that the 21-year-old had put pen to paper on a new deal that is due to keep him under contract until the summer of 2026.

He was set to enter the final 12 months of his previous contract, which would have left the Black Cats vulnerable to interest from other clubs, but they have moved quickly to solve that issue.

Dennis Cirkin's new Sunderland contract

Sunderland's success in 2022/23 was built on a nucleus of young talent and it's clear the North East club are keen to keep those players together - having given Train Hume and now Cirkin new deals.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealed that the Black Cats were "delighted" to have tied the young defender down.

He said: "Although he was really unfortunate with the nature of the injuries that kept him out of the team at times last season, we saw the progress he’s made towards the end of the campaign and he demonstrated his quality in a Championship environment. He’s played an integral part in our success over the last two seasons and will be equally important to our future.”

Cirkin labelled the North East club "one of the best places to be for young players at the moment" and outlined his hopes for what Tony Mowbray's side can achieve moving forward.

He said: "We got into the Play-Offs last season, which was incredible, and as players, staff and fans, we should all be excited for what’s ahead. I really want to kick on next season and reach new heights.”

Sam Greenwood and Alex Mighten's message to Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin also reflected on his new contract on Instagram, suggesting that he was "delighted to be extending my stay here at Sunderland".

A host of the defender's current teammates were quick to congratulate him, as was Amad Diallo, who spent the 2022/23 season on loan with the Black Cats.

Among the others to celebrate the contract news were Simms, Greenwood, and Mighten.

The Everton striker spent the first half of the season on loan with the Black Cats...

While the Leeds forward started his career at Sunderland before moving to Elland Road in January 2022...

And Mighten played alongside Cirkin in the England youth setup...