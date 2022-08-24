Everton, Leeds and Nottingham Forest join Newcastle in pursuit of Championship star

Everton, Leicester City, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Wolves are keeping a close eye on Joao Pedro’s situation at Watford as the summer transfer window nears its end, as per a report from 90min.com.

Newcastle United have actively been chasing an agreement with Watford, with this latest report suggesting the Magpies remain away from the Championship club’s valuation.

Pedro has been a top performer for the Hornets over the last couple of seasons and looked a level above on the opening day of this campaign against Sheffield United.

It remains to be seen if the clubs watching on are willing to table a bid at this stage to try and trump the Magpies.

The report states that there is an expectation that Newcastle will not go much higher, however, it has also been reported that Pedro himself is keen on a move to Tyneside.

The verdict

Possessing the spending power, it would be no surprise if it is the Magpies who eventually win this particular race, especially given the amount of homework they have done on him.

A player of Premier League quality already, it is no surprise that a collection of top-tier outfits are considering Pedro an option during the latter stages of this window.

Of course, £35 million is a lot of money to pay a Championship club but when considering the ability when combined with the potential, it does seem a fair price.

A versatile forward, Pedro has proven to be a scorer of goals, creator of chances and source of real attacking possibility during his short career thus far, doing everything with elegance too.