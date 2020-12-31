Everton lead Manchester United in race for EFL talent

Everton have jumped ahead of Manchester United as they look to complete a deal for Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

The England youth international has established himself as one of the top right-back prospects in European football due to his form for the Canaries, prompting interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich earlier this year.

He remained at Carrow Road though, with Aarons featuring in every game as Daniel Farke’s men lead he way in the Championship.

How long the 20-year-old stays with the Yellows remains to be seen, with the Red Devils thought to be monitoring the defender.

Whilst that appears to be the case, TEAMtalk have revealed that it’s actually Carlo Ancelotti’s men who are further down the road in trying to secure a transfer agreement with the Norfolk outfit.

They hint that a deal could be done in January, as Everton see the player as the ideal long-term replacement for club captain Seamus Coleman.

If a deal did happen, it would be the second involving the clubs, after Ben Godfrey moved to Goodison Park in October.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there is Premier League interest in Aarons, because he proved last season he could play at that level, and he’s been outstanding for Norwich over a few years.

Unfortunately for the Canaries, it seems a matter of time before he does leave, and big bids could arrive in the coming weeks.

They must do all they can to delay his exit until the summer though, as Farke will need Aarons as the club look to win promotion.

