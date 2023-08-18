Highlights Everton are leading the race to sign striker Che Adams.

Everton are currently leading the race to sign Southampton striker Che Adams, according to yesterday evening's report from Alan Nixon.

The Toffees are in desperate need of more attacking firepower to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond the end of this season - and have already dipped into the EFL market to recruit Jack Harrison.

But with Harrison currently out injured, the Merseyside outfit need someone who can come in and make an impact straight away, with Adams potentially able to do that if he makes the switch to Goodison Park.

Youssef Chermiti has also come in along with Arnaut Danjuma - but the former is only 19 at this stage and may need time to settle into life at Goodison Park because of this.

The Toffees are in talks over a potential £12m deal for Adams and are keen to beat other sides in this race as they look to strengthen their forward department.

Which teams are interested in Che Adams?

Dyche's side are joined in this race by AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although the Cherries did reasonably well on the opening day of the season and showed some promise against West Ham - they are in need of more centre-forward options to ensure they aren't too reliant on Dominic Solanke.

At Selhurst Park, more firepower is needed following Wilfried Zaha's departure, although the Eagles will be extremely pleased that Michael Olise has put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay in the English capital.

Wolves have already spent a sizeable amount on Matheus Cunha - but they seem keen to strengthen their forward department further by bringing Adams in.

What is Che Adams' stance on a move away from Southampton?

The ex-Birmingham City man is believed to be eager to move back to the Premier League following the Saints' relegation at the end of last season.

With Adam Armstrong consigning Adams to a place on the bench at this stage, you can understand why the latter would be open to securing a move away from St Mary's.

If he isn't going to play regularly in the Championship, he may as well sit on the bench in the top flight.

Should Everton try and win the race for Che Adams?

Considering the Saints have been open to cashing in on players this summer, the Toffees should certainly be looking to take advantage of that and swoop for Adams.

Despite coming off the bench in both of the Saints' league games, he has managed to get himself on the scoresheet twice, which is a decent achievement for the former Blues talisman.

Dyche's men need someone who can get on the scoresheet regularly for them and following a good start to the season for Adams, he may have the confidence to perform well from the very start of his time on Merseyside if he makes this switch.

Following their opening day defeat against Fulham, the Toffees ideally need someone who can make an immediate impact and Adams could potentially do this.

At 27, he could be a good addition for the long term for Everton - another reason why they should continue pursuing a move for him.