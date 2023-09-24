Highlights Everton are scouting Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton as they consider a potential move for the player in the upcoming transfer window.

Everton are scouting Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton ahead of a potential move for the player.

According to Alan Nixon, the Toffees sent scout Steve Davis to keep tabs on the player in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old had a breakout campaign last year, starring 18 times in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side as they finished seventh in the Championship table.

He contributed two goals and one assist, with his performances earning him a lot of plaudits.

The midfielder has started this campaign as a key player in the Rovers squad, starting seven of the club’s first eight fixtures in the Championship.

What is the latest surrounding Adam Wharton?

It was reported earlier this year that the youngster was on the radar of Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but no move materialised during the summer window.

Everton were also linked with a move during the previous transfer window, but the Merseyside club didn’t make any concrete offers.

However, their interest remains as clubs begin preparations for potential January transfer plans.

The market re-opens in 2024, which will have teams wondering what additions they can make to improve their squads mid-season.

Crystal Palace have also been mentioned as a potential next destination for the promising youngster, if he does leave Ewood Park in January.

Wharton has contributed one assist to the team from his eight appearances in the league so far this season.

He is the latest star to emerge from the Rovers academy system, with Blackburn having already sold former youth side teammate Ashley Phillips earlier this year to Spurs.

It remains to be seen what kind of price tag the Lancashire outfit have placed on the player ahead of the January window in a couple of months.

How have Blackburn started this season?

Tomasson’s side are currently 14th in the Championship table, with inconsistent results preventing them from competing further up the standings.

A dramatic 4-3 loss at the weekend to Ipswich Town saw the team come from behind at 1-0 and 3-1 down to draw level, only to concede a 79th minute winner from Massimo Luongo.

The defeat was the team’s second in a row, having also lost to Sunderland midweek against former manager Tony Mowbray.

Rovers lost out to the Black Cats on goal difference last season, which proved enough to keep Blackburn out of the play-off places.

Tomasson’s side will be aiming for a top six finish this campaign, so will need to turn around their current form quickly.

Next up for Rovers is a clash in the EFL Cup against Cardiff City on Wednesday evening.

How much is Adam Wharton worth?

Wharton is a special talent who looks at home in the heart of Blackburn’s midfield at just 19.

He certainly has the potential to become a Premier League player in the near future, which means Blackburn will feel entitled to charge a premium for him.

It could cost north of £10 million to secure his signing in the January window.

Wharton has a contract with Rovers until the summer of 2027, so the Championship side has a lot of leverage when it comes to potential negotiations.