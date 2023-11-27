Highlights Everton have retained an interest in Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

McCarthy's potential move to Everton could be beneficial for all parties involved, although the Saints may want to retain him as an experienced backup for Gavin Bazunu.

McCarthy has been limited to just one appearance this term, with this game coming in the EFL Cup.

Premier League outfit Everton have retained a strong interest in Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy ahead of the January window, according to Football Insider.

The stopper, who has previously appeared for England, was the subject of a considerable amount of interest during the summer with the Toffees being linked with him back then.

However, they weren't the only side to hold an interest, with Crystal Palace also believed to have been interested.

With Dean Henderson arriving at Selhurst Park during the latter stages of the summer transfer window though, it seems unlikely that Roy Hodgson's side will rekindle their interest in the Englishman.

And even if they do want to sign another goalkeeper, it's unclear whether they would pursue McCarthy or opt to sign an alternative.

The Toffees are probably in more need of a keeper at this point, with Jordan Pickford's deputy Joao Virginia still being inexperienced.

Making just three senior appearances for the club, he hasn't exactly endured the best time out on loan either, with the Portuguese player failing to perform for Reading during the early stages of the 2019/20 campaign.

How has Alex McCarthy got on at Southampton this season?

With Joe Lumley joining the club during the summer, following the expiration of his contract at Middlesbrough, there are three keepers all competing for a starting spot at St Mary's.

But with the experience he has, McCarthy may have been hopeful that he would be able to get a decent amount of game time under his belt.

Although the Englishman has remained ahead of Lumley in the pecking order, he hasn't been able to displace Gavin Bazunu who has endured a mixed season.

Manager Russell Martin has retained his faith in the Irishman at this point - and it would be difficult to see the former Manchester City keeper coming out of the starting lineup anytime soon.

Would Alex McCarthy's potential move to Everton be good for all parties?

From the Toffees' point of view, they will see McCarthy as a potentially cheap player they can recruit and that would be ideal for them in their financial situation.

He shouldn't cost too much to bring in - and that could make him a decent signing for Sean Dyche. The Merseyside outfit won't want to spend too much on a backup goalkeeper - and may be keen to address other areas.

The Saints may be a bit gutted to lose him though, because even though he isn't starting regularly and has only made one competitive appearance this term, he is experienced and could be a valuable teammate for the young Bazunu.

Lumley could come in as Bazunu's number two, so his departure wouldn't be the end of the world, but they may not want to lose him.

In terms of McCarthy's stance, you wouldn't blame him if he did want to make the move to Goodison Park.

He's currently sitting on the bench in the Championship and if he made the move to Merseyside, he may have the opportunity to play at the top level again if Pickford becomes unavailable.

If he wants to start regularly though, he may not get those opportunities at Everton unless they are relegated.

The stopper may also miss out on promotion if he makes a January move to Goodison Park, with the Saints doing reasonably well at the moment.