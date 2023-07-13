Premier League outfit Everton are interested in Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, a report from Football Transfers has revealed.

The Toffees are seemingly keen to add to their forward department and that comes as no surprise considering their lack of quality and depth in this area.

In truth, they have struggled to fill the void that was created by Richarlison's departure and they can count themselves extremely lucky to have survived.

They have even fewer forward options at their disposal now, with Moise Kean sealing a permanent move to Juventus and Ellis Simms moving to Coventry City to replace the outgoing Viktor Gyokeres.

In terms of their remaining options, they have Dominic Calvert-Lewin who can be a real asset when fit and firing - and they also have Neal Maupay but he hasn't exactly enjoyed the best time at Goodison Park so far, scoring just once for the Toffees in all competitions last term.

Which other forwards could leave Everton?

Maupay has been linked with a move away from Merseyside with Football Insider reporting earlier this year that Sean Dyche's side were willing to let him go.

Tom Cannon has also been the subject of interest from other teams following an impressive loan spell at Preston North End, with the Lilywhites among the teams believed to be taking an interest in him.

The Irishman was a real asset at Deepdale, but it's unclear whether he's ready for the Premier League yet. If he isn't, the Toffees will need to add an extra forward to their shortlist because they can't afford to be lacking in depth or quality in this area.

Everton's interest in Jamie Vardy

Football Transfers believe Vardy has been told he can depart the King Power Stadium this summer following the Foxes' relegation.

Enzo Maresca's side would be looking for a "small fee" for him - and the striker is reportedly aware of this interest from the Toffees.

He has been aware of this interest since the latter stages of last season, which would have been strange for the former England international considering the two sides were direct rivals in their respective quests to avoid the drop.

Focusing more on the present though, the Toffees may be keen to secure his deal if he's available for a low fee, because Dyche's side won't have a bottomless pit of money to spend in the transfer market.

Should Leicester City cash in on Jamie Vardy?

Despite his age, Vardy is still a pacy option to have and could be lethal in the Championship, so it may be worth the Foxes keeping hold of him for another campaign before the striker reassesses his future.

Considering Maresca's side are reportedly only wanting a low fee anyway, losing him for free next summer may not be that much of a blow because the sales of others could allow Leicester to spend a decent amount this summer.

Not only has James Maddison been sold, but Harvey Barnes could also be on his way out too and that could boost Maresca's budget considerably.

It's not as if Leicester have a huge number of attacking options and the departure of Barnes would reduce their firepower further, so is it a good idea for Leicester to offload someone like Vardy?

If he's pushing for a move away, Leicester should let him go but if they aren't being pressured into selling him, they shouldn't.