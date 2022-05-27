Everton join six Premier League rivals in transfer race for 12-goal EFL winger

Premier League outfit Everton are the latest club to be interested in bringing Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter to the top flight, according to Mark Douglas of iNews.

The 21-year-old is being chased by plenty of teams in England’s top division after a sparkling Championship campaign for the Tigers, where he scored 12 times in the second tier.

An England under-21 international, Lewis-Potter has one year left on his contract, although Hull hold the option to extend that by a further year, and recent performances have seen him attract attention from some big clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur are a team thought to be keen according to the Daily Star, and it has also been claimed that Leicester City like the look of the youngster, per The Sunday People (May 22, page 51).

That duo add to the quartet of West Ham United, Bournemouth, Southampton and Brentford, who per The Telegraph are all plotting summer swoops, with the Bees already failing in January with their attempts to take Lewis-Potter from the MKM Stadium.

Everton now represent a fresh link for Lewis-Potter, although it is claimed that Frank Lampard may have to sell one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison to fund his arrival or any other incomings.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali has stated that he wants to keep Lewis-Potter at the Tigers at all costs and potential offers of £30 million will not tempt him into cashing in on his prized asset.

The Verdict

The more teams that look to be interested in Lewis-Potter, the more likely it is that he departs for the Premier League this summer.

Even though Ilicali has said himself that bids of £30 million will not be enough for him to part company with the forward, the reality of the situation is that it will probably take less than that for Hull to sell.

Lewis-Potter could hand in a transfer request to force a move through, but the likely outcome is that there will be a bidding war for his services regardless.

There’s no doubt that he looks ready-made for the Premier League, but with Everton already having talented young wingers in Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon, as well as experience in Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend, Lewis-Potter may not exactly fit in and get regular first-team football at Goodison Park.