Everton join Premier League race to sign EFL defensive ace

Everton are interested in securing a move for Brentford defender Rico Henry, with three other Premier League clubs rivalling the Toffees for his signature, according to the Sunday People (20/09, page 55).

Henry emerged as one of Brentford’s most influential performers over the course of last season with the left-back featuring in all of the Bees Championship matches last term and registering three assists – and the 23-year-old has started this campaign in promising fashion registering an assist in their 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Brentford have already lost last season’s top scorer Ollie Watkins this window and Said Benrahma also continues to be linked with a move away from the club. Therefore, the Bees will be keen to ensure that they hold onto Henry as they look to challenge for automatic promotion.

Everton have got off to a strong start to the Premier League season and already have Lucas Digne, but with Leighton Baines having retired at the end of last term, Carlo Ancelotti is thought to be keen to bring in Henry to provide competition for places at left-back.

Brentford are thought to be also facing further pressure to keep hold of the 23-year-old from Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

The verdict

It is no surprise to see Henry attracting such interest from the likes of Everton and other Premier League clubs, considering that he has emerged as arguably the most impressive and consistent left-back in the Championship over the last year or so.

Henry is integral to the way in which Brentford set up under Thomas Frank, with the defender a constant threat holding the width down the left-hand side and allowing the Bees’ forwards to drift into the middle and create space for themselves.

The Bees would find it very challenging to replace a player of Henry’s quality and you would therefore expect them to do all they can to keep hold of him. However, a move to a club like might prove to be too difficult to turn down for the defender should interest be firmed up.