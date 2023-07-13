Southampton will be hoping the rest of the summer transfer window is focused more on arrivals than departures.

Their relegation to the Championship has thrown the futures of several of their key players has been thrown into doubt.

James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, and Kyle Walker-Peters have all been linked with moves in the past few weeks and months.

Another Southampton player whose future at the club is in doubt is striker Che Adams.

The 26-year-old has caught the attention of Wolves and Nottingham Forest so far, but Everton are now the latest team to join the race, according to The Sun.

What is Che Adams’ situation at Southampton?

The Scottish international is expected to leave Southampton this summer after falling out of favour at the club and only having one year left on his current deal.

Adams joined the Saints in July 2019 and has gone on to score 31 times in 145 appearances.

The forward has worked his way through non-league football to shine at Sheffield United and Birmingham City before getting to play in the Premier League with Southampton.

The 26-year-old has been an important member of the Southampton team in his four seasons at the club, but last season he found himself in and out of the starting XI for various reasons.

Adams managed 10 goals and three assists in 35 games in all competitions last season, but it wasn’t enough to help Southampton keep their long stay in the Premier League going.

Which teams are interested in Che Adams?

It was reported at the beginning of this month that Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers were interested in signing the forward this summer.

While Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have already been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old in June.

Another side who have also entered the race is Premier League new boys Burnley, who are keen on the forward and are believed to think £12 million will be enough to sign the striker.

However, they all face a new competitor as Sean Dyche’s Everton are the latest team to join the race, with The Sun reporting it could cost any interested side up to £15 million, despite his contract situation.

Would Everton be a good move for Che Adams?

Everton are definitely a side that needs to add to their forward line this summer, as their lack of goals nearly cost them dearly last season.

Plus, with interest emerging in Adams and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, it is obviously clear that this is a position they want to strengthen.

Adams has never been a prolific goalscorer, but he is the type of striker that you would imagine Dyche loves to have in his team, as he never stops running and puts himself about at the top end of the pitch.

The 26-year-old seems certain to leave St Mary’s this summer; it’s just unclear where he goes, but if he were to join Everton, you could probably see him playing more for the Toffees than he might for the other interested sides.