Everton join Newcastle United in transfer pursuit of Watford star, multi-million pound offer being prepared

Everton are understood to be interested in making a late move to hijack Newcastle United’s attempts to sign Joao Pedro.

According to journalist Craig Hope, the Toffees are preparing an offer that will match Newcastle’s latest bid to sign the Brazilian.

It was reported earlier today that Eddie Howe’s side have offered up to £30 million to sign the Watford forward.

The 20-year old impressed for the Hornets last season during their one-year return to the Premier League.

His performances certainly caught the eye of top flight clubs, who are hoping to make it a quick comeback to the league for the player this summer.

It has been reported that Everton have received multiple offers for Anthony Gordon from Chelsesa, which have been rejected due to a lack of replacement being available.

But a move for Pedro indicates that perhaps he has been identified as a possible target to take his place in the squad should he leave.

But Frank Lampard’s side will face competition from the Magpies, who have been negotiating a deal for Pedro since last week.

The surprising collapse of Ismaila Sarr’s move to Aston Villa on Monday has proved a catalyst in speeding up the process of Pedro’s potential exit from Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

This has been such a hectic few days surrounding Watford’s forward line that Rob Edwards will surely welcome the September 1 transfer deadline.

The best thing for Watford in this situation is another serious bidder entering the frame as it will strengthen their hand in negotiations.

While the final amount of a deal may not climb much higher than the proposed £30 million, other details such as sell-on clauses or add-ons may be a more flexible addition in agreements now that Newcastle have competition in the race to sign the forward.

Everton coming forward an an alternative could turn Pedro’s head, but it would come as a surprise to see Newcastle miss out on sealing this deal.