Everton are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees have identified Wharton as a potential replacement for Andre Onana, who is attracting attention from West Ham United.

Newcastle United are said to have already made a move for Wharton, but Everton "may match the valuation and give him a better and quicker chance of playing in the Premier League".

However, Wharton is "happy to sign a new deal at Blackburn and then look to move in a year", so the Toffees would have to "sell the transfer to him".

Everton and Newcastle are not the only clubs keeping tabs on Wharton, with other Premier League sides including Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace previously credited with an interest.

Wharton enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Ewood Park last term, scoring three goals and registering four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side missed out on the Championship play-off places on goal difference.

What is the latest on Adam Wharton's Blackburn Rovers future?

Wharton is under contract with Rovers until June 2027 after signing a new five-year deal in September and director of football Gregg Broughton revealed it would take a significant offer for the club to consider cashing in on him this summer.

"Adam has done brilliant, we gave him a five-year contract and he has four years left," said Broughton told LancsLive in May.

"He has really taken on board the messages that have been given to him by the coaches and that was reflected in his performances at the back end of the season.

"At the beginning of the year, we wanted to bring Tyler [Morton] in and allow Jake [Garrett] and Adam six to eight games in order so they wouldn't be left when Tyler goes back to Liverpool.

“Adam has smashed that now, he is on more than double and he has done that brilliantly.

"He is on a long-term contract, he is happy here and he is a Blackburn boy through and through.

“Ultimately, we have to be a player-trading club but it is now up to us, in communication with the player, to decide when is the right time for that player to move.

"It would take something unbelievable for that to happen this summer with Adam."

Would Adam Wharton be a good signing for Everton?

Wharton would be an excellent signing for the Toffees.

He is a player with huge potential, and he seamlessly slotted into Rovers' first-team last season, playing a key role in their play-off push.

Wharton's quality is underlined by the number of Premier League clubs chasing his signature and while he would need time to adapt to the top flight, he certainly has the ability to make the step up.

Rovers will be desperate to keep hold of Wharton this summer, but if they do lose him, they will at least receive a sizeable transfer fee that would allow Tomasson to reinvest in his squad.