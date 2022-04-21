Everton join Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in West Brom player pursuit

Everton are the latest club to show interest in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as per a report from The Mirror.

The highly sought-after Championship shot-stopper, who has reportedly told his close friends that he would like a move to Tottenham Hotspur, is also a target at Manchester United.

The 29-year-old looks destined to depart The Hawthorns this summer, with Johnstone unlikely to play a further part in the Baggies’ 2021/22 campaign.

Johnstone has featured 36 times in the league for the Midlands club this season, conceding a mere 33 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets in the process, in what has been a difficult season for West Brom.

With the World Cup fast-approaching, a move to the Premier League would certainly bolster his chances of inclusion in England’s squad, especially a move where first-team regular football is achievable.

The verdict

Johnstone has proved himself in the Premier League before, with the Albion shot-stopper winning the club’s Player of the Season award last time out during a campaign where they suffered relegation straight back to the Championship.

With Johnstone reportedly keen on a move to Tottenham, it remains to be seen if Everton’s interest could force him to rethink his immediate future.

Ultimately, it could come down to which club he is likely to see more regular game time at, and with Hugo Lloris and Jordan Pickford firm number ones, it is difficult to determine what would be best.

As the summer nears, it will be interesting to watch the developments play out in this case, with Johnstone’s time at The Hawthorns seemingly over.