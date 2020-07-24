Everton rivalling Leeds in race for PL summer target

Everton have reportedly joined Leeds United in the race to sign Sergio Romero from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

The goalkeeper has played number 2 at Old Trafford for his whole Red Devils career, with David de Gea keeping him back.

The Spaniard’s form has been poor this season, of course, but it sounds as though Dean Henderson might get a chance next year for the club and, therefore, Romero might feel as though it is time to move on.

Indeed, it sounds as though he could have some good options on the table with Everton perhaps looking at competition for Jordan Pickford who has also been prone to mistakes, whilst Leeds might want senior competition for Illan Meslier, especially if Kiko Casilla leaves the club.

The Verdict

Many Man United fans will tell you that Romero is the best number 2 in the league and, whilst that might be slightly subject to bias, it is fair to argue that he is a handy goalkeeper deserving of more minutes than he is currently getting.

Both Everton and Leeds might be able to offer him that, then, but it remains to be seen if either offer him the chance to move.