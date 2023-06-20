Everton have joined Feyenoord in the race to sign Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, who is valued around £12m.

Everton & Feyenoord chase Crysencio Summerville

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, the Whites know that departures are necessary this summer as they prepare for the financial hit that comes with returning to the Championship.

Therefore, sales are required, but few perhaps expected Summerville to be a man in demand, as the Dutch U21 international wasn’t a regular in the starting XI at Leeds.

However, the 21-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions, is attracting interest, as the Telegraph revealed that Everton have rivalled Feyenoord in the battle to land Summerville.

The update adds that ‘a deal worth upwards of £12m’ could be needed to convince the Yorkshire side to cash in.

But, a transfer won’t happen until after the U21 European Championships which start on Wednesday, with Summerville part of the Netherlands squad that will be hoping to win the trophy this summer.

Leeds are under no pressure to sell Summerville specifically this summer, as he has a deal that runs until the summer of 2026 at Elland Road.

Will Crysensio Summerville leave Leeds United?

Arguably the only positive for Leeds fans after their relegation was the hope that the future would be built around the talented younger players at the club - of which Summerville is one. As he wasn’t a regular starter, this could have been his big breakthrough year to become a key figure at Leeds.

But, the prospect of returning to the Premier League with Everton, or joining a Feyenoord side that will be in the Champions League, is going to appeal to the wide man, so it could be difficult to keep hold of him. What you would say is that the £12m seems relatively cheap considering his ability and potential, so Leeds should hold out for me.

Ultimately, with Summerville currently away with his national team, nothing is imminent here, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out when the tournament is over. Of course, the new head coach is going to have a big say on recruitment, and that’s the first thing the new Leeds owners need to sort, as it’s dragged on for a while now.