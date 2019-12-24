Everton join Celtic in the race to land Championship talent

Everton are the latest club to show an interest in Stoke City’s Josef Bursik, with the keeper entering the final six months of his deal at the bet365 Stadium.

The 19-year-old is very highly-rated by the Potters but he has had to go out to get regular football, with the teenager spending the current campaign on loan at Accrington Stanley.

And, after having to be patient initially, Bursik is now starting games and has played the last two in League One as the side collected four points.

However, his long-term future is up in the air, with Football Insider revealing that the Toffees have joined Celtic in looking to take the stopper next month, knowing he will be available for a cut price if he doesn’t extend his stay in Staffordshire.

They state that Bursik has made no indication as to whether he will remain with Stoke and even though it remains unclear what division they will be playing in next season, keeping the England youth international must be a priority for the Potters.

The verdict

This has to be a real concern for Stoke as they are going to need a major rebuild no matter what happens in the coming months and building around the talented young players they have should be the way to go.

Bursik would obviously fit into that category but the club have left themselves in an awkward position with his deal running down.

Ultimately, the chance to move to Everton, or Celtic, is going to appeal and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did depart in either of the next two windows.

