Everton handed major blow concerning £30m-rated EFL player linked with Arsenal and Tottenham

There is “no chance” that Everton sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons this summer, according to Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Aarons is one of a number of Canaries players linked with a move away from Carrow Road despite their Championship triumph and promotion back to the Premier League in 2020/21.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Everton, and Tottenham are among the clubs reportedly interested, with Norwich understood to be open to his exit should their £30 million valuation be met.

The race for Aarons looks as though it could stretch on for much of the summer but Romano, one of the world’s most renowned journalists when it comes to the transfer market, has handed the Toffees what looks like a major blow.

When pressed on the North West club’s interest in the defender, Romano claimed there was “no chance” that he signs for Everton.

With Seamus Coleman now 32 and both Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey centre-backs by trade, right-back does look a problem position for the Goodison Park outfit.

Aarons could have been a fantastic long-term option but looks ready to be a difference-maker already, having not been out of place in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign and taken his game to another level last season.

The Verdict

Romano is a very reputable source when it comes to transfer talk, so this looks like a major blow for Everton.

It seems they’re out of the race for Aarons – though whether that’s due to the player’s stance or their own remains to be seen.

The 21-year-old certainly looks like a player with a bright future and is deserving of all the interest in him at the moment.

One less competitor is certainly a boost for the other club’s chasing Aarons but it still looks like a tough race to win.