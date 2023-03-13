Everton forward needs to be high up on Millwall’s summer transfer priority list: Opinion

Sitting sixth in the Championship standings at present, Millwall will be hoping that they can keep hold of a play-off spot when the campaign comes to an end.

The Lions are two points above Norwich City in seventh, with the race for the play-off places looking as competitive as ever as things stand.

It proved to be a rather difficult January transfer window for Gary Rowett and Co. with the London club missing out on striking target Kevin Nisbet, although they managed to strike a permanent deal for Duncan Watmore and a loan deal for Oliver Burke.

Losing Benik Afobe and Isaac Olaofe permanently in the previous window too, you would think that a striker will once again be targeted once this season comes to an end.

One player who could be of interest to the Lions, both if they remain in the Championship or if promotion to the Premier League is secured, is Everton forward Ellis Simms.

The 22-year-old was recalled by the Toffees during the January transfer window after he enjoyed a productive start to the campaign at Sunderland, netting seven goals in 17 appearances for the Black Cats.

The young forward spent the second half of last season at Scottish club Hearts and prior to that, he shone as Blackpool managed to secure promotion to the Championship, netting 10 goals in 23 appearances for the Seasiders.

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall signed these 22 players from?

1 of 22 Who did Millwall sign Zian Flemming from? Ajax Feyenoord Go Ahead Eagles Fortuna Sittard

Beyond the end of this season, the Lions will have Tom Bradshaw, Duncan Watmore, Andreas Voglsammer and Tyler Burey as frontline options, and from a quick scan of those attacking options, they could perhaps do with adding a bit of physicality.

Like Millwall themselves, Simms is a forward who likes to vary his attacking play to keep opponents guessing, and whilst he is a physical presence who can link the play, he can also spin in behind and run at defences.

The addition of Simms would provide Millwall with a focal point in games where they have to go a bit longer and he will help retain possession further up the pitch.

Of course, Everton may want to keep hold of Simms, however, they are actively seeking frontline alternatives ahead of the summer transfer window and that could help pave the way for the young forward’s permanent departure.

Given that he has a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2024, Simms could be available for a relatively fair price and could be within budget for the Lions.

Not only is he a player that could thrive in the here and now at The Den, but he is also still just 22 years of age and comes with an incredibly high ceiling.

Millwall are ambitious about what the future could hold and Simms is a player that could be part of building an exciting future at The Den.