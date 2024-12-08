In 2007, Roy Keane attempted to use his charm and reputation to lure one of England's brightest prospects to Sunderland.

Although the Black Cats had only just achieved promotion to the Premier League, that did not stop Keane from pursuing Wigan Athletic's Leighton Baines, who had a big future ahead of him.

The Irishman did all he could to convince Baines to join the Wearsiders, with the Black Cats placing no fewer than four bids for his services.

Despite Sunderland having a substantial bid accepted by Wigan, Baines was given permission to negotiate with Everton, where he went on to be a club legend.

Roy Keane hoped to lure reputable names to Sunderland after promotion to the Premier League

Keane aimed for the stars after he achieved promotion with Sunderland, hoping to use his name to lure the best possible talent to the Stadium of Light.

Having already acquired the likes of Kieran Richardson, Michael Chopra and Greg Halford, the Irishman pressed on with more significant targets in a bid to keep the Wearsiders in the Premier League.

However, his vision did not come to fruition as several reputable names snubbed the Black Cats, including David Nugent, who joined rivals Portsmouth.

The former Manchester United man did not let Nugent's snub get him down, as he pursued his most audacious target, Baines. The Irishman knew talent when he saw it and hoped to steal an advantage over his rivals by securing his signature.

Roy Keane was unable to convince Leighton Baines to join Sunderland

Baines was hot property in the summer of 2007, having played a pivotal role in Wigan's rise from the Second Division to the Premier League, making 159 appearances for the Latics.

The left-back had represented England at under-21 level and was touted to reach the highest level, with his delivery a standout trait which set him apart from other defenders.

Having had three bids rejected by the Latics, Sunderland had a fourth bid of £6m accepted, with the player given permission to talk to the Black Cats, according to The Guardian.

Understandably, Sunderland supporters were excited at the prospect of one of the country's most promising players joining their ranks, who would have been a step-up from what they already had.

However, their hopes were dashed as the left-back turned down the opportunity to join the Wearsiders, with Baines keen on another move, according to The Mirror.

Leighton Baines became club legend at boyhood club Everton

Although Everton only came in with an offer of £4.5m, their bid was accepted by Wigan, who gave the club permission to speak to Baines.

It was clear that the left-back's heart was set on joining his boyhood club, and it would be hard to begrudge Baines the chance to fulfill his dreams by playing at Goodison Park.

The defender slotted straight into David Moyes' side and made 29 appearances for the club in all competitions, including five in the UEFA Cup.

As the seasons progressed, so did Baines' ability and the defender developed one of the most lethal left foots in the top flight.

In 2010, Baines earned his first of 30 England caps, making his international debut in a 3-1 win against Egypt. If it were not for the dominance of Ashley Cole, then Baines would certainly have had more caps to his name.

The left-back enjoyed a 13-year stint at his boyhood club, where he went on to make 420 appearances, contributing 39 goals and 63 assists. Baines' attacking play set him apart from a previous generation who were mostly judged on defending.

While Sunderland supporters would have wanted him to achieve those statistics in red and white, they would have respected the incredible numbers he achieved in blue.

Leighton Baines' career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Wigan Athletic 159 4 1 Everton 420 39 63

The transfer tale of Baines showed that money is not everything, with Wigan allowing the player to join his boyhood club for a lower fee.

The left-back lived up to the hype surrounding him at the time of the transfer and fulfilled his destiny in becoming a club hero for the Toffees.

Perhaps if Baines had gone on to sign for a bigger club, then he would have left a more significant legacy, but he would not have had it any other way.