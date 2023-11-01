Leeds United have a new-look squad for their Championship season, and one player who isn't included in it is Jack Harrison.

The winger, who has spent five full seasons at Elland Road both on loan and permanently, was one of the shining lights in a poor 2022-23 Premier League campaign for the Yorkshire outfit, but he was able to stay in the top flight of English football despite Leeds' relegation.

Jack Harrison's Leeds United League Statistics Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018-19 Championship 39 4 4 2019-20 Championship 46 6 8 2020-21 Premier League 36 8 8 2021-22 Premier League 35 8 1 2022-23 Premier League 36 5 7

Despite chasing team-mate Wilfried Gnonto for much of the summer, Everton were able to land Harrison on a loan deal for the 2023-24 season, and he's already had a bright start with one goal and two assists in his first four Premier League outings.

There is the likelihood that Everton will look to pursue Harrison on a permanent basis come next year, but they were not able to agree a price for a potential full-time move at the end of the season, so they would have to come back to the negotiating table.

What do Leeds United value Jack Harrison at?

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leeds value Harrison - who is under a long-term contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2028 - at a mammoth £30 million.

That is more than the £11 million they spent to bring the winger in from Man City in 2021 after an initial successful three-year loan stint in West Yorkshire, but his top flight performances has raised the Englishman's value exponentially.

The only reason that Leeds were happy to loan Harrison out however was his wages, which TEAMtalk again claim that he is on a £5 million a year contract with the Whites, which is around the £100,000 a week mark.

United are still carrying some big earners on their books, but Harrison was one of the highest and unless they are back in the Premier League in 2024, then it's unlikely that he will have a future.

What obstacles are Everton facing in Jack Harrison pursuit?

Everton will likely want to make Harrison a full-time Toffees player when next summer comes around, but their lack of permanent option in the agreed loan deal makes things tricky.

And per TEAMtalk, there are other factors as well which could see Harrison not stay at Goodison Park for longer.

Wages are not believed to be an issue, but Premier League survival is a must and the fact that Sean Dyche potentially may not be in charge next season would be a road block.

New ownership of the Toffees could see Dyche replaced in the dugout, with 777 Partners still in talks with Farhad Moshiri and co in regards to an acquisition of the Merseyside outfit, and if the 52-year-old is let go for someone else, then there is a likelihood that Harrison won't be signed on a full-time basis unless his form is out of this world for the rest of the season.

And you would also imagine that unless he gets double figures in goals and assists that Everton would baulk at the £30 million price-tag that Leeds have reportedly set, with also no guarantee that the Toffees could afford that figure with current or new owners.