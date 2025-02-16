Everton are keen on winning the race for the signature of Rotherham United starlet Harrison Duncan.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon reporting via his Patreon account on Sunday, as interest in the highly-rated teenager continues to hot up.

Nixon reported in September that Premier League duo West Ham United and Manchester City were also keeping a close eye on the young defender, who already cuts an imposing 6ft 3in figure despite his tender age.

Duncan has been on the Millers' first team bench twice so far this season, firstly against Cheltenham in the FA Cup back in November, and most recently in their 0-0 away draw with Blackpool on 11 February, but he did start against Newcastle's under-21's in the EFL Trophy back in October.

Everton readying summer swoop for Rotherham United defender Harrison Duncan

Everton are very much a club looking towards the future at the moment, as they prepare to move out of their historic Goodison Park home at the end of the season and begin life in their state-of-the-art arena at Bramley-Moore Dock for 2025/26.

They also appear to be very much looking towards their long-term future on the pitch too, as Nixon has revealed that the Toffees are planning to win the race for Rotherham's young centre-back.

It's said that David Moyes and his staff are keen on taking a closer look at Duncan, with it being suggested that they may well ask to take him on trial before making any concrete approach.

Signing a youth deal with the Millers back in September 2024, having been turning out for Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division North side Doncaster City, Rotherham boss Steve Evans recalled the story of how signing the exciting youngster came about via The Rotherham Advertiser.

Evans said: "Basically, it's down to an old guy who has found some really good players for me in the past. He doesn't take a penny for it, he just takes pride and joy going around matches all over Yorkshire.

"He was at a Doncaster match by chance because he couldn't get to the game he was meant to be going to because of traffic problems. He phoned me up and said: ‘I've seen this kid. They tell me he's 15 and I can't believe it.'

"Harrison was very, very good, I then handed it to the academy. You have to let the judgment and process go from there with (academy manager) Richard Hairyes and his staff. Within two sessions they were ringing up saying: ‘We've got to get this kid signed'."

Rotherham manager Steve Evans has likened Duncan to Manchester City and England defender John Stones

For any young centre-back, to be likened to Manchester City and England star John Stones is a huge compliment, and a clear indication as to how much belief and confidence there is in that individual's future.

Stones is one of world football's very best ball-playing central defenders, with his athleticism, size and technical ability making him a real standard-bearer for the modern day centre-back.

As such, Duncan must've been extremely flattered to hear Evans mention his name alongside the City star when speaking via The Rotherham Advertiser in October 2024, shortly after Rotherham's EFL Trophy win over Newcastle United.

Harrison Duncan stats v Newcastle EFL Trophy (08/10/24) - per Sofascore Minutes played Tackles made Dribbled past Pass accuracy 71 3 0 83%

Evans said: "He'll (Duncan) play League One. We have to make sure we look after him. He'll certainly play a lot of first-team games in a short time ahead.

"There were so many scouts watching him. I was surprised to see some of the names on the list – they were from big clubs, both in the Premier League and the Championship. For him to be only four months past his 16th birthday and to be able to go out and handle the occasion and play the way he did tells you a lot about him.

"He was composed on the ball, he won his headers, he competed. I've seen a reference to John Stones. He's 16 years old so he's nowhere near John Stones, but he's of that ilk."