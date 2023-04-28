Everton are plotting a move to sign Tyrese Campbell from Stoke City, according to Football Insider.

It is understood that the Toffees are willing to secure the services of Campbell this summer regardless of what division they find themselves in.

Everton are said to be keen to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window as manager Sean Dyche looks to stamp his authority on the club's squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge.

Dyche was drafted in as a replacement for Frank Lampard earlier this year following Everton's decision to part ways with the 44-year-old.

The former Burnley boss is facing an uphill task to keep the Toffees in the Premier League as they are currently 19th in the standings with five games left to play.

Scoring goals has been an issue for Everton during the current term as they have only managed to find the back of the net on 25 occasions in 33 top-flight matches.

How has Tyrese Campbell been getting on at Stoke City this season?

Campbell has featured on a regular basis for the Potters in the Championship this season.

In the 39 league games that he has participated in, Campbell has managed to provide an attacking threat in a Stoke shirt.

As well as scoring nine goals in the second-tier, the 23-year-old has also chipped in with five assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 at this level, Campbell will be hoping to help Stoke end the season on a positive note by delivering the goods in their upcoming clashes with Queens Park Rangers and Watford.

Will Stoke City be able to retain the services of Campbell this summer amid Everton interest?

With Everton said to be willing to make a move for Campbell, the Potters may face a difficult task to keep the forward at the club this summer.

Campbell could be tempted to seal a switch to Goodison Park if the Toffees manage to avoid relegation as he will get the opportunity to test himself in the top-flight.

Everton will have to submit a reasonable offer in order to test Stoke's resolve as Campbell's contract with the Championship side is set to run until 2024.

In order to cover the possibility of Campbell leaving in the upcoming window, the Potters ought to consider drafting up a list of potential replacements for him.